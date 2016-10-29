 

Digital India Award 2016 to MDM Mobile App of NIC Himachal Pradesh

By: Sandeep Sood, Himachal Pradesh


The Mid Day Meal mobile App of NIC Himachal Pradesh has been awarded the Digital India Gold Award 2016 on 19th December 2016 during the presentation ceremony of the Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Sh. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Law and Justice conferred these awards in the...

more


 

Inauguration of Immigration clearance facility for Cruise Ship 'GentingDream' at Mumbai Seaport.

By: Moiz Hussain, Maharashtra


NIC Maharashtra had set up an extension counter for immigration clearance at Mumbai Seaport for providing immigration clearance to the 1800 passengers of MV GentingDream Cruise liner on 29.10.2016 which departed from  Mumbai Seaport on its maiden voyage to Srilanka and Singapore.This function was inaugurated by the Hon.Union Minister for Surface...

more


 

eProcurement Conference in Govt. of Mizoram

By: Lalhmachhuani, Mizoram


eProcurement Conference in Govt. of Mizoram Transparency in Public Procurement through GePNIC With the objective to bring total transparency in Public Procurement, Govt. of Mizoram conducted two days’ workshop at State Capital Aizawl on 17th and 18th Nov 2016. State has been using the online eProcurement system of NIC called GePNIC for...

more


 

HARYANA:-Capacity Building Program on Cashless society and Digital Payment Systems at District Jind

By: Deepak Sawant, Haryana


Two capacity building programs were conducted by NIC district Centre Jind on 30.11.2016 from 2 to 4 PM and 4 to 6 PM at DRDA Hall Jind to aware the CSC VLEs, Bank BCAs, Education department, AM (MIS) were present in first batch and employees& Officers of allother departments /offices were present in the second batch to promote cashless society...

more


 

Digital Haryana at India International Trade Fair 2016, New Delhi

By: Deepak Sawant, Haryana


Haryana Pavilion has showcased the IT implementations and Achievements and entire story of using digital technology and metaphors associated with digital world keeping the theme of Digital India. The façade depicts the history, achievements and contributions of the people of Haryana. The entire pavilion has blue waves running on the...

more


 

Vigilance Awareness week at Northern Coalfields Limited

By: A. K. Hota, Odisha


On the occasion of Vigilance Awareness week, Northern Coalfields Limited, a Mini Ratna central PSU under the Coal India Limited had requested NIC to deliver a lecture on e-Procurement. Shri Tapan Prakash Ray, Technical Director, NIC Odisha and a member of e-procurement team delivered the talk on the occasion at NCL Hqrs, Singrauli. The talk was...

more


 

Odisha Geo-Portal - A G-Governance initiative in Odisha

By: A. K. Hota, Odisha


Odisha Geo-Portal (https:// gisodisha.nic.in) was designed and developed by Shri Bijaya Kumar Samal, Scientist-D, GIS Division, NIC, Odisha State Unit, Bhubaneswar. It was inaugurated by Shri P. K. Pramanik, DDG & SIO, Odisha on 19th  November, 2016 in the Conference Hall of NIC. In this occasion, Shri Pabitrananda Patnaik, Technical...

more


 

District Level Science Exhibition Subarnapur (Sonepur) District, Odisha

By: A. K. Hota, Odisha


With the aim to encourage young minds on Science, Mathematics & Environment, the District Administration, Subarnapur organised District Level Science Exhibition and Project Competition (DLEPC) at Panchayat Samiti High School, Ulunda, Subarnapur from date 25.10.2016 to 27.10.2016. On personal invitation from the District Collector, NIC participated...

more


 

Skoch Order of Merit Awards 2016 to ELBSoft, NIC, Odisha

By: A. K. Hota, Odisha


Functional areas of Electrical Licensing Board, Department of Energy,  Government of Odisha, have been studied to provide e-governance oriented services to various sections concerned for management of Contractor, Supervisor, Workman / Wireman / Lineman licenses, project Licenses etc. Till date 90956 numbers of licenses have been processed. Online...

more


 

Digital India Campaign in Gajapati District, Odisha

By: A. K. Hota, Odisha


Under the Digital India Program of Government of India, several products / services have been provided by Centre & State Governments in the last two years to make governance more citizen-centric and enhance transparency & efficiency in service delivery. As per the D.O. No-21/11/2015-NeGD Dated 6-5-2016 issued by the Secretary, DeitY,...

more


 

NIC has been awarded the 7th NCPEDP - Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2016 for its initiative "Guidelines for Indian Government Websites"...

By: Shashi Kant Pandey, Delhi


National Informatics Centre has been awarded the 7th NCPEDP - Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2016 under Companies/Organizations Category for formulating Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW)   [Website:  http://guidelines.gov.in]. GIGW aims to ensure that people with disabilities can perceive, understand, navigate, interact...

more


 

Automation Initiatives & Transparency in eGovernance of Bihar

Shri Anand Kishor, IAS, is serving the Government at various key positions in Bihar such as Divisional Commissioner- Patna, IG-Prison,...

The Secretary (MeitY)'s Visit to NIC

The first visit of Smt. Aruna Sundararajan, IAS, to National Informatics Centre (NIC) Headquarters on 5th of September 2016 after taking...

Telangana's Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram Software

This software captures various health conditions of children in the target age group. In cases where diseases are detected, or if medical...
Current Issue
Download Current Issue
[pdf 4.5 MB]
Previous Issues

Tags

ICT in States Health e-court Elections Education Training Biometric Authentication Digitization e-Tender Agriculture Launch Governance Technology Workshop Conference ICT in Districts ICT Initiatives Automation e-Service Cyber Governance Inaugurations Data Centre Citizen Centric Transport Awards

Cyber Governance
http://nise.res.in
http://dadf.gov.in
http://doj.gov.in
http://nvsp.in