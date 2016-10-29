- Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Raipur, Chhattisgarh gets National eGovernance Silver Award for...
19th Jan, 2017
- NIC Maharashtra -Digital Payment Awareness Program
18th Jan, 2017
- E-PDS-Launch of Point of Sale Device based Sale of Food Grainse
18th Jan, 2017
- Chief Secretary, Odisha, inaugurated OSBCSoft online module https://osbc.gov.in/
11th Jan, 2017
- Sensitization Workshop for Collectors and SPs on the dynamic portal of Odisha State Election Commission
11th Jan, 2017
- Launching of Dynamic Portal of Odisha State Election Commission
11th Jan, 2017
- Two day's IVFRT Trainers Training Programme (TTP) was organized at New Delhi
30th Dec, 2016
- J&K State Won GOLD Web Ratna Award under District Category
30th Dec, 2016
- Capacity Building Workshop on eSuvidha Portal organized for Govt. of Rajasthan at Secretariat, Jaipur...
30th Dec, 2016
CORRESPONDENT OF THE MONTH
(January)
Dr. Shubhag Chand
Tech. Director and HOD
Cabinet Secretariat, Delhi
Mid Day Meal Automated Reporting & Management System (MDM ARMS)
The Mid Day Meal Scheme is one of the most well-known schemes initiated by the Government of India. NIC, Himachal Pradesh has taken...
Revenue Court- Case Monitoring System of Odisha
Petitioners can now register a case online and track its status. Cause list is generated dynamically, which is published on the portal...
Oral Pre-Cancer Mobile App
The innovative App is very useful for Doctors and Dental Assistants in the diagnosis process and management of oral cancer in its early...
Current Issue[pdf 4.5 MB]