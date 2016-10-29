- Two day's IVFRT Trainers Training Programme (TTP) was organized at New Delhi
30th Dec, 2016
- J&K State Won GOLD Web Ratna Award under District Category
30th Dec, 2016
- Capacity Building Workshop on eSuvidha Portal organized for Govt. of Rajasthan at Secretariat, Jaipur...
30th Dec, 2016
- ServicePlus: Presentation cum Demonstration at Kohima Municipal Council
22nd Dec, 2016
- Digital India Award 2016 to MDM Mobile App of NIC Himachal Pradesh
22nd Dec, 2016
- Capacity Building program on CPCB eSamikSha at Conference Room, Parivesh Bhawan, New Delhi on 9th December...
19th Dec, 2016
- Workshop-cum-training on ActionSoft v2.0 - ULB
15th Dec, 2016
- Self Service KIOSK facility for printing Land Record of Rights for farmers at NIC Nagpur.
14th Dec, 2016
- Inauguration of Immigration clearance facility for Cruise Ship 'GentingDream' at Mumbai Seaport.
9th Dec, 2016
CORRESPONDENT OF THE MONTH
(January)
Dr. Shubhag Chand
Tech. Director and HOD
Cabinet Secretariat, Delhi
Automation Initiatives & Transparency in eGovernance of Bihar
Shri Anand Kishor, IAS, is serving the Government at various key positions in Bihar such as Divisional Commissioner- Patna, IG-Prison,...
The Secretary (MeitY)'s Visit to NIC
The first visit of Smt. Aruna Sundararajan, IAS, to National Informatics Centre (NIC) Headquarters on 5th of September 2016 after taking...
Telangana's Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram Software
This software captures various health conditions of children in the target age group. In cases where diseases are detected, or if medical...
Current Issue[pdf 4.5 MB]